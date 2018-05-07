GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hezbollah's Nasrallah Says Lebanon Results are 'Victory' for the Resistance

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said "the parliamentary presence" created by Hezbollah and its allies would guarantee the protection of the "resistance".

Reuters

Updated:May 7, 2018, 9:29 PM IST
File photo: Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gestures as he addresses his supporters from a screen during a rally, in Mashghara village in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Beirut: The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said on Monday election that results are a "political and moral victory" for the resistance, as it refers to itself and its regional allies.

In a televised address a day after Lebanon's first elections in nine years, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said "the parliamentary presence" created by Hezbollah and its allies would guarantee the protection of the "resistance".

Hezbollah was founded as a resistance movement to Israel.

