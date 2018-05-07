English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hezbollah's Nasrallah Says Lebanon Results are 'Victory' for the Resistance
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said "the parliamentary presence" created by Hezbollah and its allies would guarantee the protection of the "resistance".
File photo: Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gestures as he addresses his supporters from a screen during a rally, in Mashghara village in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Beirut: The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said on Monday election that results are a "political and moral victory" for the resistance, as it refers to itself and its regional allies.
In a televised address a day after Lebanon's first elections in nine years, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said "the parliamentary presence" created by Hezbollah and its allies would guarantee the protection of the "resistance".
Hezbollah was founded as a resistance movement to Israel.
