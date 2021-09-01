Hibatullah Akhundzada To Be Leader of Afghanistan, New Government: Taliban

The Taliban have announced that Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada will be the leader under whom a prime minister or president will run the country, as per a report by Tolo News.

Anamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, reportedly said that Akhundzada will also be the leader of the new government.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the insurgents are designing a government based on Iran’s model - an Islamic republic where the Supreme Leader is the head of state and the highest-ranking political and religious authority even above the president.

“Consultations are almost finalised on the new government, and the necessary discussions have also been held about the cabinet. The Islamic government that we will announce will be a model for the people. There is no doubt about the presence of the Commander of the Faithful (Akhunzada) in the government. He will be the leader of the government and there should be no question on this," Samangani said, as per Tolo News

Akhundzada, who has never made a public appearance and whose whereabouts have largely remained unknown, will likely work from Kandahar.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports indicated that there will also be a prime minister’s post in the next government, the report said.

“The name of the new system should be neither republic nor emirate. It should be something like an Islamic government. Akhundzada should be at the top of the government, and he will not be the president. He will be the leader of Afghanistan. Below him, there will be a prime minister or a president who will work under his oversight," said Mohammad Hasan Haqyar, a political analyst.

The Taliban have already appointed governors, police chiefs and police commanders for different provinces and districts.

“The Islamic Emirate is active in each province. There is a governor in each province who has started working. There is a district governor for each district and a police chief in each province who are working for the people," said Abdul Hanan Haqqani, a member of the Taliban, the report said.

