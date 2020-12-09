High Court Rejects GOP Bid To Halt Biden's Pennsylvania Win
The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.
The Supreme Court has rejected Republicans' lastgasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania's certification of Presidentelect Joe Biden's victory in the electoral battleground.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: December 09, 2020, 03:27 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
WASHINGTON: The Supreme Court has rejected Republicans’ last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral battleground.
The court without comment Tuesday refused to call into question the the certification process in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf already has certified Biden’s victory and the state’s 20 electors are to meet on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for Biden.
Biden won 306 electoral votes, so even if Pennsylvania’s results had been in doubt, he still would have more than the 270 electoral votes needed to become president.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor