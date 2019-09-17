Take the pledge to vote

Hindu Medical Student in Pakistan Found Dead in College Hostel; Brother Alleges Foul Play

The body of Namrita Chandani, who belonged to Mirpur Mathelo, a taluka of Ghotki, was found on a charpoy with a rope tied around her neck.

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
Representative image.
A final year medical student from a minority community in Pakistan’s Sindh region was found dead in her hostel room in Larkana on Monday.

The body of Namrita Chandani, who belonged to Mirpur Mathelo, a taluka of Ghotki, was found on a charpoy with a rope tied around her neck. Her room was reportedly locked from inside.

The incident came to light when she did not respond to constant knocking on the door by her hostel mates. They somehow managed to look inside the room from the crevices in the door. “She was neither responding to the knocking at the door nor to our shouts,” a friend of Namrita was quoted as saying by Pakistani website tribune.com.pk. The hostel’s watchman later broke open the door and found the medico lying lifeless on the bed.

Her brother, Dr Vishal Sundar, however, alleged foul play and said that she was murdered. “I have studied forensic medicine, there is foul play involved. There are marks on other parts of her body too, like a person was holding her. We are a minority, please, I am requesting everyone to come forward and stand up for us,” he told reporters on Monday.

The body has been sent for a postmortem. Police said it was early to say whether she committed suicide or has been murdered.

The college vice-chancellor, Dr Anila Attaur Rehman, said the incident appeared to be one of suicide but added that a committee has been formed to look into the case.

The incident comes days after a video appeal of a Sikh family, alleging abduction and forcible conversion of their daughter, went viral sparking outrage and forcing the Pakistan authorities to act.

