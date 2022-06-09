Hindu Temple Priest's House Vandalised in Pakistan's Karachi

A Hindu temple priest’s house was attacked by a mob in Korangi area Pakistan’s Karachi on Wednesday.

The mob vandalised the priest’s house and also broke idols of the Shri Mari Mata Mandir in Korangi that the priest had kept in his house due to construction work going on at the temple. No arrests have been made by Pakistan Police so far.

Police said that a high-level inquiry in the incident has been launched, adding that evidence is being collected.

Pakistan’s Express Tribune newspaper reported that the incident caused panic and fear among the Hindu community living in Karachi, particularly in the Korangi area where police were deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

Sanjeev, a Hindu resident of the area, told the newspaper that six to eight individuals on motorcycles came into the area and attacked the temple. “We don’t know who has attacked and why,” he said, adding that the police were approached to lodge a case.

“Five to six unknown suspects entered the temple and escaped after vandalising it,” Korangi SHO Farooq Sanjrani confirmed. He added that the case was being registered against the unknown suspects who attacked the temple.

(With inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

