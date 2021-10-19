Anguished over the anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh, renowned writer Taslima Nasreen has said the country has now become “Jihadistan" where madrasas are a breeding ground for fundamentalism and accused the Sheikh Hasina government of using religion for political gains. Hindus and Buddhists in Bangladesh have become “third class citizens" and the growing anti-Hindu mindset is alarming, the writer said.

Bangladesh has been witnessing attacks on the Hindu minority community, vandalisation of temples and Durga puja marquees. Communal tension has been brewing over an alleged incident of blasphemy at a Durga Puja venue in Comilla last week that triggered clashes in many districts. Slamming the attacks, the writer told.

Protests continued Monday in Bangladesh’s capital to denounce a wave of violence against Hindus following an image posted on social media that was perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority. New attacks took place Sunday night in a northern village, where unidentified people burned up to 26 homes of Hindus despite a warning by the government that such attacks would be firmly punished..

