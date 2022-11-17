Hindus as 'Aggressors', False Mosque Attack Report & Ethnic Hatred: How Social Media Fed Leicester Row

This year, the United Kingdom witnessed an unprecedented event throughout August and September as violence between the Hindu and Muslim communities — including mass mobilisations, vandalism and physical attacks — overwhelmed Leicester.

Leicester, according to the 2011 census, is 13 per cent Muslim, 12.3 per cent Hindu, 22.3 per cent are of Indian-origin and 1.9 per cent are of Pakistani-origin. As of 2017, in the UK overall, the Muslim population was 5 per cent and Hindu population was 1.5 per cent.

While there has been growing unrest between the British Hindu and Muslim communities over time, the trigger for the latest incident was a cricket match on August 28 between India and Pakistan, which led to violent clashes between fans. Though such conflicts are not new, the escalation and widespread nature of the unrest shook the authorities too.

Following the uproar, Leicestershire Police temporary chief constable Rob Nixon had said on Twitter: “We have had numerous reports of an outbreak of disorder in parts of the east Leicester area of the city. We have got officers there, we are taking control of the situation, there are additional officers en route and dispersal powers, stop search powers, have been authorised. Please do not get involved. We are calling for calm.”

A closer look at the unrest, however, reveals that the fracas was not just limited to the roads but also fought in the cyber space, with rumours and disinformation adding to the heady mix of violence and sentiment. In fact, it was a social media war that descended on the streets on Leicester.

A report by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) reveals that from malicious narratives, to bot activity, role of cyberswarming, Islamophobic and Hinduphobic tropes, the online activities spilled over into real-world violence, vandalism, and intimidation.

The NCRI, in order to assess the violence, collected data for the time period between August 27 (one day prior to the India vs Pakistan cricket match, where India won) and September 19, from Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram concerning the incidents in Leicester. It performed Open Source Intelligence Collection (OSINT), time series analysis, natural language processing, network analysis, and sentiment analysis to identify key events, information operations, malicious narratives, and influence networks.

The findings

In short, malicious online narratives — many since deleted — played an essential role in instigating attacks in Leicester, the report has revealed.

False reports of child kidnapping and attacks on a local mosque, conspiracies of global dominance, and ethnic hatred were all prevalent narratives during the unrest.

The report said Majid Freeman, a key influencer who has openly voiced support for al Qaeda and slain Islamic State fighters played a key role in amplifying false information that appear to have instigated unrest.

On Twitter, linguistic analysis shows that mentions of “Hindu” exceeded mentions of “Muslim” by nearly 40 per cent and that Hindus were largely depicted as aggressors and conspirators in a global project for international dominance.

The mentions of “Muslim” were depicted as retaliating and responding to this aggression, though most evidence indicates that the violence was directed largely towards Hindus.

Among the most re-tweeted content that levelled identity attacks, NCRI found blame for the events was placed on Muslims by a concentrated but highly retweeted network coming from India. Inauthentic coordinated activity too was disseminating both Hinduphobic and Islamophobic messaging.

NCRI said the findings suggested that the sustained violence in Leicester did not persist through organic outrage. “The key feature of how this violence organised and erupted appears to lie in the use of social media platforms as weapons to propagate malicious narratives,” it said.

Violence engendered through social media platforms is regularly reaching episodic spill-overs of inter-group conflict that now threaten vulnerable communities throughout the world, NCRI said.

However, it added that local community leaders and law enforcement may have the opportunity to overturn the erosion of public trust impacting local communities and develop unions to address these issues.

