'Hindustan Ko Daad Deta Hun': Pakistan PM Imran Khan Lauds India’s Foreign Policy Amid Ukraine Crisis

In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday hailed India’s “independent" foreign policy amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict. His statement came as he faces a no-trust motion which had emerged as his toughest test since coming to power in 2018.

Khan in an address in Malakand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said, India, being a member of Quad along with America, is also importing oil from Russia despite sanctions. “Main aaj Hindustan ko daad deta hun (I salute India today)," he said adding India’s foreign policy is for the betterment of its people, according to an Express Tribune report.

“I praise our neighbouring country as they always had an independent foreign policy. Today India is in their (America) alliance and they are part of QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue); they say that are neutral. They are importing oil from Russia despite sanctions because their policy is for the betterment of people," he was quoted as saying.

“I haven’t bowed before anyone and will not let my nation bow either," he further added.

His statement comes as Pakistan’s National Assembly is set to convene on Friday to take up a no-trust motion against Khan. On March 8, after around 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government led by Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

On Sunday, the NA Secretariat issued a notification, clearing the dust regarding the key session which the opposition had demanded to be convened by March 21 as per the legal requirements. “The session will convene at 11 am on Friday and will be the 41st session of the current National Assembly, according to the notification.

Meanwhile, the worsening situation in Ukraine has forced India to toe a fine line as it has abstained from deploring Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine. India in its “Explanation of Vote,” at the United Nations has reiterated its “commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, to international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states” and dispatched relief and medical supplies to war-hit Ukraine.

It is also the only country among the Quad alliance (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue group of four countries: United States, Australia, India, and Japan) that has not condemned Russia while continuing to buy oil from Moscow. Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell on Sunday said the Quad countries have accepted India’s position on the Ukraine-Russia conflict. “Each country has its bilateral relationship. India has called for an end to the conflict,” he said.

US President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation to the invasion of Ukraine.

