Hizbul Commander from Kashmir Shot Dead in Pakistan's Rawalpindi

Bashir Ahmad Peer, a self-styled commander of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi.

Peer, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, had been living in Pakistan for more than 15 years, intelligence officials here said.

According to Pakistan media reports, Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam was shot from point blank range by the assailants on Monday outside a shop in Rawalpindi.

Peer, who was reportedly in charge of launching terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir through Line of Control, was designated a terrorist by the Centre on October 4 last year under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his role in terror activities.

According to the notification, Peer participated in a number of online propaganda groups to unite ex-militants and other cadres for the expansion of activities of Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and other terrorist organisations.

