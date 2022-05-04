Hoax Bomb Threat Call Creates Panic At Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport

Passengers were evacuated from the main gate of Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport after airport officials received calls from an unknown person claiming that there were suspicious objects in the airport premises on Wednesday.

Domestic flight operations were halted for the some time while international flights continued to operate. Personnel from the Nepal Army along with local police officials were present in the airport and conducted a search operation. The passengers were evacuated to the airport’s parking lot.

Later, airport chief Prem Nath Thakur said that it was a hoax bomb call and security officials found nothing suspicious, according to news agency OnlineKhabar. Domestic services have also resumed after the all-clear was given.

An official speaking to the Nepalese news agency Nepal News said that airport officials received a call from an unknown person called who called and said that there are 5-6 bombs in the domestic terminal.

The official said that passengers were evacuated and search operations continued for some time. The head of the airport security office of Nepal police, senior superintendent of police Bhim Dhakal said that a bomb disposal squad was also called to deal with the threat, according to another report by Nepal Live Today.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.