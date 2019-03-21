Imran Khan Wishes Pakistan's Hindu Community 'Peaceful and Happy' Holi

Wishing our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 20, 2019

Happy Holi to all my Hindu brothers & sisters. On the happy occasion of Holi, let us spread the wonderful massage of peace and happiness. pic.twitter.com/4Gg8blgjJX — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 20, 2019

A very happy and peaceful #Holi, the festival of colours, to all those who celebrate it. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) March 20, 2019

: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday extended his greeting to the country's Hindu community on the occasion of Holi.Prime minister Khan was joined by other Pakistani political leaders in wishing the minority community on Holi."Wishing our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours," Khan said in a tweet.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), took to twitter to wish people on Holi.Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif also tweeted to felicitate Hindus on Holi."Wishing the Hindu community on the festive occasion of Holi - the festival of colours. May this day be a source of peace and happiness for all!" he said.Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal also extended his greeting to Hindus.The festival of Holi marks the end of winter and the start of spring. The festival is also known as the "festival of colours" or the "festival of love".The Hindu community in Pakistan celebrates the festival by playing with colours. They also burn logs of wood to symbolise the victory of good over evil and observe Holi Pooja.According to Pakistan Hindu Council, the Hindus constitute about 4 per cent of Pakistan's total population of 200 million.