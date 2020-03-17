English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Holidaymakers Isolated at Portuguese Hotel After Guest Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Tourists wearing masks in downtown Lisbon, Portugal on Monday. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

The Dutch guest arrived last Thursday and was staying at the Quinta do Sol hotel in Funchal, the largest city in Madeira.

  • Reuters Lisbon
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
Holidaymakers at a hotel on the Portuguese island of Madeira were being isolated after a Dutch guest tested positive for the coronavirus, the regional government said on Tuesday.

The Dutch guest arrived last Thursday and was staying at the Quinta do Sol hotel in Funchal, the largest city in Madeira. Local media said the hotel has around 120 guests.

"We all need to be aware of how serious this situation is in the face of the great challenge that lies ahead," president of Madeira's regional government Miguel Albuquerque told a news conference. The hotel could not be immediately reached for comment.

