Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein's Brother Confronted Him for 'Misbehavior' Years Before Scandal

In his first detailed comments since the news broke, Weinstein's brother Bob blamed his own struggle with substance abuse for waving off his brother's behaviour as sex addiction, and eventually stopped trying to intervene.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
File photo of Harvey Weinstein (Image: Reuters)
New York: Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's brother Bob had confronted him for his "misbehavior" two years before the allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against the movie mogul became public and brought their production company down.

The revelation is made in "She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement," a book penned by New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who first published the October 2017 expose.

"You have brought shame to the family and your company through your misbehavior," Bob wrote to his brother, who is set to face trial in 2020 on charges of sexual assault and rape, according to excerpts published Sunday by the Times.

"Your reaction was once more to blame the victims, or to minimize the misbehavior in various ways. If you think nothing is wrong with your misbehavior so in this area then announce it to your wife and family," he added.

In his first detailed comments since the news broke, Bob blamed his own struggle with substance abuse for waving off his brother's behaviour as sex addiction, and eventually stopped trying to intervene.

"I got worn out. I said, 'I surrender,' see?" he told the journalists. The book will make it to the stands on Tuesday.

