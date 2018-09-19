GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hong Kong Airline Cathay Pacific Spells it Own Name Wrong, Sends Plane Back to Paint Shop

Travellers spotted the mistake at Hong Kong International Airport and contacted the airline. It painted its name as "Cathay Paciic" on the side of the jet.

IANS

Updated:September 19, 2018, 8:47 PM IST
Image tweeted by Cathay Pacific/ @cathaypacific ‏
Hong Kong: Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific has had to send a new plane back to the paint shop after the company's name was spelled incorrectly on it.

Travellers spotted the mistake at Hong Kong International Airport and contacted the airline. It painted its name as "Cathay Paciic" on the side of the jet.

"Oops this special livery won't last long! She's going back to the shop!" the company joked on Twitter on Wednesday and called it a genuine mistake, although some in the industry said it was inexplicable.




"The spacing is too on-point for a mishap," an engineer for Haeco, a sister company of the airline, told the South China Morning Post.

Netizens chose to see the funny side, however. "No one gives a F anymore, not even the painters!" said one Twitter user.

"No f's were given that day," said another user.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
