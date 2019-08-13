Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hong Kong Airport Cancels All Departing Flights as Protesters Storm Premises for Second Day

Pro-democracy protesters also blocked passengers at Hong Kong's airport on Monday, causing further travel chaos a day after triggering an unprecedented shutdown.

Agencies

Updated:August 13, 2019, 3:43 PM IST
Hong Kong Airport Cancels All Departing Flights as Protesters Storm Premises for Second Day
Anti-government protesters stand at a barricade made of trolleys during a demonstration at Hong Kong Airport. (Reuters)
Hong Kong: Authorities at Hong Kong airport on Tuesday suspended all departure check-ins after pro-democracy protesters blocked the facility for a second day, but some flights were still arriving and taking off.

"Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly," the airport authority said in a statement.

"All check-in service for departure flights has been suspended since 1630hrs (0830 GMT). Other departure and arrival flights for the rest of the day will continue to operate, and airlines will provide arrangements for passengers who have not completed the departure process."

"Members of the public are advised not to come to the airport."

Pro-democracy protesters blocked passengers at Hong Kong's airport on Monday, causing further travel chaos a day after triggering an unprecedented shutdown and defying the city's leader who warned against heading down a "path of no return".

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

