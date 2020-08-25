Hong Kong Announces Easing Of Some Coronavirus Measures

HONG KONG: Hong Kong on Tuesday announced it would ease some coronavirus measures from Aug. 28, as the government cautioned against complacency despite a steady fall in the number of new cases.

Hong Kong had seen a resurgence of locally transmitted cases since the start of July but the daily number has fallen from triple digits in recent weeks to low double digits. Monday’s daily infection count of nine new cases was the lowest in nearly two months.

