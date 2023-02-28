CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hong Kong Announces Scrapping of Mask Mandate after Almost 1,000 Days
1-MIN READ

Hong Kong Announces Scrapping of Mask Mandate after Almost 1,000 Days

AFP

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 11:21 IST

Hong Kong, China

A man wearing face mask walks past an Adidas store during the coronavirus disease pandemic in Hong Kong, China (Image: Reuters)

Hong Kong was one of the last places in the world to require face coverings in virtually all public settings and those who flouted the rules would face a fine of HK$10,000

Hong Kong is scrapping its mask mandate from Wednesday, Chief Executive John Lee announced, ending the financial hub’s last major Covid curb as it seeks to emerge from the pandemic.

The city was one of the last places in the world to require face coverings in virtually all public settings, with everyone over the age of two required to wear one or face a fine of up to HK$10,000 ($1,275).

“I announce that the masking requirement will be completely cancelled starting tomorrow, March 1, including for indoors, outdoors and (on) public transportation," Lee said at a brief press conference on Tuesday.

He added that hospitals and elderly homes can impose their own restrictions.

The mask mandate was imposed three years ago, and had remained in place for nearly 1,000 days.

Hong Kong’s lifting of its restrictions comes after the neighbouring Chinese territory of Macau relaxed its own mask rules on Monday, dropping the measure except for high-risk public areas, such as hospitals.

last updated:February 28, 2023, 11:21 IST
