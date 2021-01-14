News18 Logo

Hong Kong Broadband Network Blocks Website To Comply With Security Law

Hong Kong Broadband Network Blocks Website To Comply With Security Law

HONG KONG: Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN) said on Thursday it blocked the website for Hong Kong Chronicles in compliance with the city’s national security law.

A spokesperson of HKBN confirmed the blockage to Reuters in an email.

Hong Kong Chronicles is a website that publishes material mainly related to anti-government protests in 2019.

The blockage marks the first time the authorities in the city have used a sweeping national security law to censor an internet website.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


