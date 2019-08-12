Hong Kong Cancels All Flights After Over 5,000 Protesters Throng Airport, Flyers Asked to Leave

Hong Kong: Hong Kong airport authorities on Monday said they were cancelling departing and arriving flights at the major travel hub after more than 5,000 protesters gathered at the airport. All passengers have been advised to leave the terminal building as soon as possible.

The authorities cancelled all the day's remaining flights in and out of the busy international transport hub as protesters entered the arrivals halls to stage a demonstration.

"The information I got before we came in was that in the airport passenger terminal building there are over 5,000 protesters," said Kong Wing-cheung, senior superintendent of the police public relations branch, at a press conference.

"Other than the departure flights that have completed the check-in process and the arrival flights that are already heading to Hong Kong, all other flights have been cancelled for the rest of today," the airport authority said in a statement.

The decision came after thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators flooded into the airport holding signs reading "Hong Kong is not safe" and "Shame on police".

"Airport operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly at the airport today," the statement said.

It warned that traffic to the airport was "very congested" and the facility's car parks were completely full. "Members of the public are advised not to come to the airport."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.