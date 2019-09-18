Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hong Kong Cancels China's National Day Fireworks Amid Pro-democracy Protests

Hong Kong has experienced often-violent demonstrations all summer as many residents fear their rights and freedoms are being eroded by the mainland Chinese government.

Associated Press

Updated:September 18, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
Hong Kong Cancels China's National Day Fireworks Amid Pro-democracy Protests
People take part in a general strike at Tamar Park in front of the government buildings in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS
Hong Kong: Hong Kong has called off an annual fireworks display marking China's National Day as pro-democracy protests show no sign of ending.

The city issued a terse statement Wednesday saying the Oct. 1 show over its famed Victoria Harbour had been canceled "in view of the latest situation and having regard to public safety."

While specific plans have not been announced, major protests are expected on that day, which marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party-governed People's Republic of China.

Hong Kong has experienced often-violent demonstrations all summer as many residents fear their rights and freedoms are being eroded by the mainland Chinese government.

The semi-autonomous territory has a separate legal system under a "one country, two systems" framework.

