1-MIN READ

Hong Kong Disqualifies Four Opposition Lawmakers

Hong Kong Disqualifies Four Opposition Lawmakers

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s government disqualified four opposition legislators on Wednesday, minutes after the Chinese parliament passed a resolution allowing the city’s executive to expel legislators without having to go through the courts.

Beijing’s resolution says the Hong Kong government can disqualify lawmakers who endanger national security.

Hong Kong’s 19 opposition lawmakers had earlier threatened a mass resignation should any of them be disqualified from the Legislative Council, the former British colony’s mini-parliament.

  • First Published: November 11, 2020, 10:54 IST
