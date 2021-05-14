world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»World»Hong Kong Freezes Assets of Jailed Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying Under National Security Law
1-MIN READ

Hong Kong Freezes Assets of Jailed Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying Under National Security Law

File photo of pro-democracy protests. (Reuters)

File photo of pro-democracy protests. (Reuters)

Lai was sentenced to 14 months in prison for taking part in unauthorised assemblies during mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Hong Kong's Security Bureau said on Friday it has frozen assets belonging to jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, in the first use of seizure powers granted to authorities under the national security law.

The assets included all the shares of Next Digital Limited held by Lai, and the property in the local bank accounts of three companies owned by him, read a government statement is issued on behalf of the Security Bureau.

Lai was sentenced to 14 months in prison for taking part in unauthorised assemblies during mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:May 14, 2021, 18:41 IST