In a bid to boost tourism, Hong Kong will reportedly give away half a million air tickets starting next month under the Hello Hong Kong campaign.

According to AP, the scheme is part of a massive publicity campaign to woo tourists from across the world. Hong Kong has rolled back several Covid travel restrictions in the past few months including mandatory quarantine on arrival.

The $255 million campaign will be launched by Hong Kong’s leader John Lee and is expected to highlight more than 200 business, cultural and tourism events.

How the free airline ticket scheme will work?

The airline ticket giveaway will begin on March 1, 2023 and run for the next six months. Reports suggest that ticket distribution will be done in phases and would be done by Hong Kong-based airlines - Cathay Pacific, HK Express and Hong Kong Airlines.

The tickets will first be distributed within Southeast Asian countries, followed by mainland China and then to Northeastern parts of Asia.

The CEO of the Airport Authority said, “We hope those who secure the air tickets can bring two or three more relatives and friends to the city. Although we are just giving away 500,000 air tickets, we believe this can help bring Hong Kong over 1.5 million visitors.”

The city reportedly plans to host more than 250 events and festivals throughout 2023. The Hong Kong Marathon Clockenflap music festival, among others, may be launched.

Incentives for Hong Kong Residents

Apart from the half a million tickets for international tourists, 80,000 free air-tickets are scheduled to be given to Hong Kong residents in summer.

Vouchers will also be provided that will allow discounts on food, drinks, transport and hotels in the region. According to Euronews, coupons for residents would be available from Thursday at tourist inquiry counters.

Bouncing back from the pandemic

Hong Kong is racing to catch up with other popular travel destinations in a fierce regional competition. During the pandemic, the city had a “zero-COVID” strategy. Even after it reopened its border with mainland China in January, tourism recovery has reportedly been sluggish.

“Hong Kong is now seamlessly connected to the mainland of China and the whole international world and there will be no isolation, no quarantine," Chief Executive John Lee said at a ceremony. “This is the perfect timing for tourists, business travelers, and investors from near and far to come and say, ‘Hello, Hong Kong.’”

Hong Kong received 56 million visitors in 2019 — over seven times its population — before the pandemic began. But its strict COVID-19 restrictions have been keeping visitors away over the past three years, devastating the tourism sector and its economy. The city’s GDP last year fell 3.5 % from 2021, according to the government’s provisional data.

In the past few months, it finally dropped its mandatory hotel quarantine rule and PCR tests for incoming travelers, resulting in a slight increase in arrival figures. Still, its 2022 visitor numbers were just 1% of the 2019 level.

(With AP inputs)

