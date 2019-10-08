Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam Says No Plans to Use Emergency Powers for Other Laws
Carrie Lam was speaking at a news conference after a long weekend of violent protests at which thousands of people defied colonial-era emergency powers imposed on Saturday that had banned the wearing of face masks.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. (Image: Reuters)
Hong Kong: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday her administration had no plans to use emergency powers for the introduction of other laws and that the Chinese territory was equipped to handle the current situation on its own as the city braced for further demonstrations through the week.
Lam was speaking at a news conference after a long weekend of violent protests at which thousands of people defied colonial-era emergency powers imposed on Saturday that had banned the wearing of face masks.
Lam on Friday invoked the emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years in a dramatic move intended to quell escalating violence in the Chinese-ruled city.
The ban on face masks took effect Saturday, Oct. 5, under the emergency laws that allow authorities to "make any regulations whatsoever" in the public interest, Lam said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan Celebrate Durga Puja with Ayan Mukerji
- Amitabh Bachchan Trolled by Netizens for Correcting Durga Puja Tweet Number
- Saaho Actress Evelyn Sharma Gets Engaged to Her Australia-based Boyfriend
- A Vibrating 'Floor Mat' is Microsoft's Latest Patent to Enhance the VR Experience
- Sony PS4 Remote Play is Now on All Android Phones, Still Without Touchscreen Support