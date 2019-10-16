Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam's 'State of the Union' Address Dissolves into Chaos After Lawmakers Disrupt Session
Carrie Lam was due to announce a raft of property initiatives in a bid to restore confidence in her administration after more than four months of anti-government protests.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. (Image: Reuters)
Hong Kong: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam was forced to halt her annual policy address on Wednesday after some lawmakers disrupted the session, shouting and jeering as she started her speech.
Lam was due to announce a raft of property initiatives in a bid to restore confidence in her administration after more than four months of anti-government protests.
Beijing-backed Lam, who has rejected calls for her to stand down, was due to present her third policy address as escalating violence has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its biggest political crisis in decades.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Doesn't Jennifer Aniston Have a Better Phone Camera, Ask Fans After Viral 'Friends' Selfie
- Bigg Boss 13: Are Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh Getting Close Again?
- Akshay Kumar and Housefull 4 Team Go for Early Morning Shooting on The Kapil Sharma Show
- Here's How WhatsApp Dark Mode, Self-Destructing Messages Will Work
- Android 10 Update Roll-Out Resumes For OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro