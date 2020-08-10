Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

HONG KONG An aide to Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai says Lai was arrested Monday morning under the citys national security law on suspicion of collusion with foreign powers.

Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusion with foreign powers at this time, Mark Simon wrote on Twitter.

Hong Kong police said in a statement that seven people had been arrested on suspicion of violating the national security law, but did not reveal the names of those arrested.

