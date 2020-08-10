WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

An aide to Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai says Lai was arrested Monday morning under the citys national security law on suspicion of collusion with foreign powers.

Share this:

HONG KONG An aide to Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai says Lai was arrested Monday morning under the citys national security law on suspicion of collusion with foreign powers.

Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusion with foreign powers at this time, Mark Simon wrote on Twitter.

Hong Kong police said in a statement that seven people had been arrested on suspicion of violating the national security law, but did not reveal the names of those arrested.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 10, 2020, 7:17 AM IST
Next Story
Loading