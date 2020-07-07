Hong Kong National Security Law is 'Lenient', City's Leader Carrie Lam Says

Hong Kong's national security law imposed by Beijing last week is lenient, not strict, the city's leader Carrie Lam said.

The sweeping legislation prohibits what China describes broadly as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison for offenders.

Late on Monday, Hong Kong released additional details of the law for the former British colony, saying security forces had the overriding authority to enter and search properties for evidence and stop people from leaving the city.