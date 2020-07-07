WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hong Kong National Security Law is 'Lenient', City's Leader Carrie Lam Says

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

The sweeping legislation prohibits what China describes broadly as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison for offenders.

  • Reuters Hong Kong
  • Last Updated: July 7, 2020, 8:16 AM IST
Share this:

Hong Kong's national security law imposed by Beijing last week is lenient, not strict, the city's leader Carrie Lam said.

The sweeping legislation prohibits what China describes broadly as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison for offenders.

Late on Monday, Hong Kong released additional details of the law for the former British colony, saying security forces had the overriding authority to enter and search properties for evidence and stop people from leaving the city.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading