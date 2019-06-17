Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hong Kong Protest Leader Joshua Wong Released From Prison

Joshua Wong was sent to prison in May after he lost an attempt to quash a jail sentence over the huge democracy protests he helped lead in 2014.

AFP

Updated:June 17, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
Hong Kong Protest Leader Joshua Wong Released From Prison
Former student leader Joshua Wong walks out from prison after being jailed for his role in the Occupy Central movement, in Hong Kong, China, June 17, 2019. (Reuters/Tyrone Siu)
Loading...

Hong Kong: Joshua Wong, the student leader who became the face of Hong Kong's "Umbrella Movement" democracy protests in 2014, was released from prison on Monday, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

Wong, clutching a small box of belongings and dressed in a white shirt, walked free from Lai Chi Kok Correctional Institute and was swiftly mobbed by media and supporters.

