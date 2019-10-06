Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Hong Kong Protester Punches Mainlander Amid Chants of 'Go Home', Video Sparks Outrage in China

The clip has gone viral in mainland China, where news about Hong Kong is strictly censored. One version of the video on the Twitter-like Weibo platform received more than 11.2 million views and 91,000 likes by Sunday.

AFP

Updated:October 6, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hong Kong Protester Punches Mainlander Amid Chants of 'Go Home', Video Sparks Outrage in China
Video grab shows the Chinese mainlander being punched by a protester. (Twitter/@vikac479)

Hong Kong: Video of a Chinese office worker being punched by a Hong Kong democracy supporter as a crowd chanted "go home" has caused outrage on the mainland, highlighting widening polarisation in the financial hub.

Footage shot by both reporters and protesters showed a white-shirted man being punched repeatedly outside the entrance to JPMorgan by a single masked protester on the sidelines of a rally in Hong Kong's commercial district on Friday.

Bloomberg News reported that the man worked for the American bank, which said it was boosting security outside its offices in an internal memo sent to staff.

It is not clear how the altercation started.

Footage begins with the man, who speaks Mandarin, surrounded by media photographers as an angry crowd chants "go back to the mainland".

He makes his way through the press scrum to the door of his office building before turning to the crowd and shouting "We are all Chinese".

Shortly after a masked man punches him multiple times, knocking off his glasses.

The clip has gone viral in mainland China, where news about Hong Kong is strictly censored.

One version of the video on the Twitter-like Weibo platform describing the attacked JP Morgan worker as "very brave", had received more than 11.2 million views and 91,000 likes by Sunday morning.

Comments were filled with anger towards Hong Kongers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram