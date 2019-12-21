Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
2-min read

Hong Kong Protesters Face off With Riot Police in Shopping Malls

Protests in Hong Kong are now in their seventh month, albeit in a relative lull. Residents are angry at what they see as China's meddling in the city's freedoms guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" formula.

Reuters

Updated:December 21, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hong Kong Protesters Face off With Riot Police in Shopping Malls
Hong Kong protesters gather outside a detention center in Lai Chi Kok to demand the release of protesters, in Hong Kong, on Saturday. (Reuters)

Hong Kong: Hong Kong riot police swept into several shopping malls on Saturday, chasing off and arresting some anti-government demonstrators who had gathered to press their demands in the peak shopping weekend before Christmas.

In a mall in Yuen Long, close to the China border, hundreds of black-clad protesters marked the five-month anniversary of an attack in a train station by an armed mob wearing white T-shirts which beat up bystanders and protesters with pipes and poles.

Police have been criticised for not responding quickly enough to calls for help, and for not arresting any alleged culprits at the scene. They later made several arrests and said the assailants had links to organised criminal gangs, or triads.

The protesters demanded justice for the attack, shouting "Fight for Freedom" and "Stand With Hong Kong". "The government didn't do anything so far after 5 months ... I deserve an answer, an explanation," said a 30-year-old clerk surnamed Law.

"Yuen Long is no longer a safe place ... and we all live in white terror when we worry if we will be beaten up when dressed in black."

As dozens of riot police stormed into the mall to chase protesters off, a sushi restaurant had its window smashed and shops were forced to close.

Protests in Hong Kong are now in their seventh month, albeit in a relative lull. Residents are angry at what they see as China's meddling in the city's freedoms guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" formula when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Many are also outraged by perceived police brutality, and are demanding an independent investigation into allegations of excessive force. Other demands include the release of all arrested demonstrators and full democracy.

On Friday night, police arrested a man who fired a single shot with a pistol at plain clothes officers in the northern Tai Po district. No one was injured.

A search of a nearby flat revealed a cache of weaponry including a semi-automatic rifle and bullets. Steve Li, a senior police officer on the scene, told reporters the police had information that the suspect planned to use the pistol during a protest to "cause chaos and to hurt police officers."

In Tsim Sha Tsui on Saturday, groups of protesters also converged on a mall popular with mainland Chinese luxury shoppers.

"We can't celebrate Christmas when our city is taken over by the police. When you see the police outside the mall, do you feel like shopping for presents?" said Bob, 17, a protester.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram