Hong Kong records 44 new coronavirus cases as social distancing restrictions extended

HONG KONG Hong Kong reported 44 new coronavirus cases on Monday as the government announced an extension to social distancing measures aimed at controlling further spreading of the virus, which has seen a resurgence in the Asian financial hub since early July.

While the number of daily cases have come down from triple digits in recent weeks, authorities have cautioned residents from becoming complacent, warning that the situation remained “severe”.

Restrictions including a ban on dining at restaurants from 6pm and the mandating of masks in all outdoor public areas are set to remain in force for a further seven days until August 25, the government said in a statement on Monday.

Out of the 44 cases recorded on Monday, 31 of them were local transmissions.

Also Watch BJP Leader Raosaheb Patil Danve On SSR Case: We Believe That A CBI Inquiry Should Be Allowed

Since late January, over 4500 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 69 of whom have died. Monday’s figure was down from Sunday’s 74 cases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor