Hong Kong Reports Four-month High 115 Coronavirus Cases

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 115 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, including 109 locally transmitted, the highest in nearly four months, as authorities battle a renewed wave of COVID-19 .

The figure was up from Saturday’s 84 and the highest since Aug. 1, when 125 cases were reported. It compares with the July 30 record of 149.

Since late January, 6,239 people in Hong Kong have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 , of whom 109 have died of the disease.

Hong Kong has closed bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues for the third time this year, through at least Thursday. Authorities warn the resurgence is worsening rapidly.

The latest jump in cases forced a delay in the launch of a “travel bubble” between Hong Kong and Singapore, originally scheduled for Nov. 22, for at least two weeks. Authorities are also reopening a temporary COVID-19 treatment hall near the city’s airport.

