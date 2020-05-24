Hong Kong Security Law Must be Imposed 'Without Slightest Delay', Says Chinese Foreign Minister
A controversial security law for Hong Kong proposed by China during its national legislative session should be imposed "without the slightest delay", China’s foreign minister said on Sunday.
Wang Yi told a press conference that the law was "imperative" after protests in the semi-autonomous hub last year "seriously endangered China’s national security".
