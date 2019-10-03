Hong Kong Teen Protester Shot by Officer to be Charged With Two Counts of Attacking Police
The officer fired as the teen, Tsang Chi-kin, struck him with a metal rod. The government has said Tsang's condition was stable after surgery.
Anti-government protesters make a mural depicting the student protester who got shot by police with live ammunition in Hong Kong, China October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Hong Kong: Police say criminal charges will be filed against the 18-year-old Hong Kong student who was the first victim of police gunfire in the months-long pro-democracy protests.
The shooting Tuesday on one of the most violent days of the demonstrations inflamed anger against police, who already have been accused of being heavy-handed against protesters.
A police statement said the youth will be charged Thursday afternoon with two counts of attacking police. It is unclear if he will appear in court.
Thousands of people rallied Wednesday to demand police accountability for the shooting.
