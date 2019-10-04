Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Hong Kong's Carrie Lam 'is in a Dilemma', Should Resign, Says Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad

The Malaysian PM said that Carrie Lam has to obey the masters, at the same time she has to ask her conscience which says that the people of Hong Kong are right in rejecting the extradition law.

AFP

Updated:October 4, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hong Kong's Carrie Lam 'is in a Dilemma', Should Resign, Says Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad
File photo of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. (Reuters photo)

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's prime minister said Friday Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam should resign over the city's increasingly violent pro-democracy protests and warned China would take "harsh action" to end the demonstrations.

Hong Kong has been rocked by unprecedented protests for nearly four months, with millions taking to the streets angered by what they see as Beijing's authoritarian rule of the semi-autonomous city.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad — who at 94 is the world's oldest leader — said Carrie Lam "is in a dilemma".

"She has to obey the masters, at the same time she has to ask her conscience," he told a press conference.

"Her conscience says that the people of Hong Kong are right in rejecting the (extradition) law.

"But on the other hand, she knows the consequence of rejecting the law." The protests were sparked by opposition to a now-scrapped law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China

but have morphed into a wider movement calling for democratic freedoms.

"For the administrator (Lam), I think (the) best thing is to resign," Mahathir added.

Referring to the bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing, Mahathir said eventually China sent the military in and "took action, harsh action to put an end to the demonstration.

"I think in the end, that is what China will do (in Hong Kong)." On Friday, thousands of masked protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong again as the government readied to use emergency powers to ban face coverings in a bid to end the demonstrations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram