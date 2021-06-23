CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Paper Apple Daily Bids Adieu After Police Freeze Assets

Pro-government supporters hold signs against Apple Daily outside the headquarters of Apple Daily and Next Media after police arrested five Apple Daily executives who were suspected to have breached the new national security law, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS

Pro-government supporters hold signs against Apple Daily outside the headquarters of Apple Daily and Next Media after police arrested five Apple Daily executives who were suspected to have breached the new national security law, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS

This is the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the national security law.

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper confirmed Wednesday that the following day’s newspaper will be its final edition after police froze its assets using a new national security law. 

“Apple Daily decided that the paper will cease operations from midnight and tomorrow (24th) will be the last publication day," the paper wrote on its website. “Apple Daily’s website will stop updates from midnight."

That announcement came minutes after the paper’s board said it would cease operations “no later than Saturday".

The statement came after 500 Hong Kong police took part in a raid that saw officers sift through reporters’ computers and notebooks at Next Digital’s pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the national security law.

first published:June 23, 2021, 14:04 IST