Hope Constitutional Process Would be Respected: India on Political Turmoil in Lanka

Amid political uncertainty in Sri Lanka, India on Thursday said it was "very closely" following the developments in the island nation and hoped that democratic values and the constitutional process there will be respected.India on Sunday had also made similar observations about the political turmoil in Sri Lanka."We are following the developments very closely. We do hope that democratic values and the constitutional process in Sri Lanka will be respected," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing."India and Sri Lanka enjoy strong bonds of friendship and we will continue to extend our developmental assistance to the friendly people of Sri Lanka," he said.In the latest turn of events, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has summoned Parliament, officials said on Thursday, a move which could resolve the political crisis arose after he sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and installed former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa.To another question on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend attend Maldives president-elect Ibrahim Solih's swearing-in, Kumar said the elements of the swearing-in ceremony were being finalised by Maldives and the two sides were in close touch.On another question on possible return of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar, he said: "We welcome the agreement reached between the foreign secretaries of Bangladesh and Myanmar. This was on October 29...Once the movement starts, I think it is a good beginning. We hope this process gathers momentum as confidence grows in Rakhine state for the safe speedy and sustainable return of the displaced persons."To a question on an whether the body of an Indian boy, who died after being swept away into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following a fall into a river, will be brought back to the country, Kumar said the Indian side had taken up the matter with Pakistan foreign Office, but was yet to get a "satisfactory" response" on the matter.