English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Hope Nations Take Real Action to Maintain Peace in Space': China on India's ASAT Missile Test
Soon after the 'Mission Shakti' test, which was announced by PM Modi on Wednesday, China reacted guardedly and expressed hope that all countries will uphold peace and tranquillity in the outer space.
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Beijing: The Chinese military on Thursday said it hopes all countries can take "real actions" to maintain lasting peace and stability in the outer space, a day after India successfully test-fired an anti-satellite missile by shooting down a live satellite. The test made India the fourth country in the world after the US, Russia and China to acquire the strategic capability to shoot down enemy satellites.
Commenting on the development, Chinese Defence Ministry Spokesman Sr. Col Wu Qian told a media briefing: "We have read the related reports". "We hope all the countries can take real actions to protect lasting peace and stability in the outer space," he said without referring to India.
Soon after the test, China reacted guardedly and expressed hope that all countries will uphold peace and tranquillity in the outer space.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in a written response to a question from PTI, said: "We have noticed reports and hope that each country will uphold peace and tranquillity in outer space".
China conducted such a test in January 2007 when its anti-satellite missile destroyed a defunct weather satellite.
Prime Minister Modi said in New Delhi that the action was not directed against any country and the satellite was a pre-determined target orbiting at an altitude of 300 km. He said India did not breach any international laws or treaties by testing the anti-satellite missile.
Mission Shakti, which was led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was aimed at strengthening India's overall security, Modi said in his address that comes a fortnight before the start of the general election.
In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that India has no intention of entering into an arms race in outer space. "We have always maintained that space must be used only for peaceful purposes. We are against the weaponisation of Outer Space and support international efforts to reinforce the safety and security of space based assets," the MEA said.
Commenting on the development, Chinese Defence Ministry Spokesman Sr. Col Wu Qian told a media briefing: "We have read the related reports". "We hope all the countries can take real actions to protect lasting peace and stability in the outer space," he said without referring to India.
Soon after the test, China reacted guardedly and expressed hope that all countries will uphold peace and tranquillity in the outer space.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in a written response to a question from PTI, said: "We have noticed reports and hope that each country will uphold peace and tranquillity in outer space".
China conducted such a test in January 2007 when its anti-satellite missile destroyed a defunct weather satellite.
Prime Minister Modi said in New Delhi that the action was not directed against any country and the satellite was a pre-determined target orbiting at an altitude of 300 km. He said India did not breach any international laws or treaties by testing the anti-satellite missile.
Mission Shakti, which was led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was aimed at strengthening India's overall security, Modi said in his address that comes a fortnight before the start of the general election.
In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that India has no intention of entering into an arms race in outer space. "We have always maintained that space must be used only for peaceful purposes. We are against the weaponisation of Outer Space and support international efforts to reinforce the safety and security of space based assets," the MEA said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super Deluxe Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals the Show
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
- Most Actors have Crocodile Skin, Says Soha Ali Khan
- The Least of These Movie Review: A Subtly Handled Faith Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results