Host Germany Wins 5 Medals On 1st Day Of Luge Worlds

KONIGSSEE, Germany: Germany won five of the nine available medals on the first day of luges world championships Friday, including a podium sweep in the womens sprint race.

Julia Taubitz was first, Anna Berreiter second and Dajana Eitberger third for the Germans in the womens sprint. Natalie Geisenberger was fourth, giving Germany a 1-2-3-4 finish.

Summer Britcher was the top U.S. finisher, placing seventh.

In the doubles sprint, Germanys Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won the gold, followed by Latvias Andris Sics and Juris Sics, with Germans Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken taking third.

The mens sprint world title went to Austrias Nico Gleirscher. In second place was Semen Pavlichenko, a Russian who competed as a neutral entrant because Russia is currently banned from using its name, flag and anthem at major events like Olympics and world championships as part of the sanctions from a doping scandal. Olympic champion David Gleirscher of Austria was third.

Tucker West was 12th in the mens sprint for the U.S.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor