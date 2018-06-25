English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Host Singapore Spent $12 Million on Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit
The meeting was the culmination of a rapid detente between Pyongyang and Washington and saw Kim commit to working towards denuclearisation, although critics noted the summit agreement was vague and non-binding.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Singapore: Singapore said Sunday it spent Sg$16.3 million ($12 million) on the historic US-North Korea summit, adding it was less than initially anticipated after some in the city-state complained about the high cost.
US President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong Un met in Singapore on June 12 for talks aimed at ending a tense nuclear standoff.
The meeting was the culmination of a rapid detente between Pyongyang and Washington and saw Kim commit to working towards denuclearisation, although critics noted the summit agreement was vague and non-binding.
Singapore, an affluent financial hub, was seen as a good choice for the summit due to its warm ties with both the US and North Korea, and reputation for strict order.
But some Singaporeans thought welcoming the mercurial leaders was more an annoyance than an honour, particularly when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong estimated the tiny state would have to shell out Sg$20 million ($14.7 million) to host the meeting.
However, in the end, the cost incurred by the government was about Sg$16.3 million, the biggest part of which was spent on security, said a ministry of foreign affairs spokesman in a statement.
It noted that Singapore had "supported the international efforts to achieve peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula".
Tightly-controlled Singapore rolled out a massive security operation for the meeting, deploying thousands of police, setting up road-blocks and banning flares and loudhailers near summit venues to prevent protests.
As well as the security operation, the Singapore government footed the bill for the delegation from the sanctions-hit North, including Kim's stay at the luxury St Regis hotel, according to the BBC.
They would have also had to pay a substantial amount for facilities for the huge number of journalists that covered the summit.
Also Watch
US President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong Un met in Singapore on June 12 for talks aimed at ending a tense nuclear standoff.
The meeting was the culmination of a rapid detente between Pyongyang and Washington and saw Kim commit to working towards denuclearisation, although critics noted the summit agreement was vague and non-binding.
Singapore, an affluent financial hub, was seen as a good choice for the summit due to its warm ties with both the US and North Korea, and reputation for strict order.
But some Singaporeans thought welcoming the mercurial leaders was more an annoyance than an honour, particularly when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong estimated the tiny state would have to shell out Sg$20 million ($14.7 million) to host the meeting.
However, in the end, the cost incurred by the government was about Sg$16.3 million, the biggest part of which was spent on security, said a ministry of foreign affairs spokesman in a statement.
It noted that Singapore had "supported the international efforts to achieve peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula".
Tightly-controlled Singapore rolled out a massive security operation for the meeting, deploying thousands of police, setting up road-blocks and banning flares and loudhailers near summit venues to prevent protests.
As well as the security operation, the Singapore government footed the bill for the delegation from the sanctions-hit North, including Kim's stay at the luxury St Regis hotel, according to the BBC.
They would have also had to pay a substantial amount for facilities for the huge number of journalists that covered the summit.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Divulges Details of Her First Meeting With Nick Jonas
- Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar's Film Puts Forth Golden Era of Indian Hockey
- IIFA Awards 2018: Irrfan Khan, Sridevi and Tumhari Sulu Bag Top Honours
- Roger Federer Loses Number 1 Spot as Borna Coric Stuns Him in Halle Final
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed