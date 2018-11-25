English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hot on the Trail of No.1 Mafia Boss, Italy Seizes His Villas, Yacht and More
The seizure of tourist resorts, a 21-meter (70-foot) yacht, companies and other property Saturday was called one of the biggest hauls in Italy's strategy to weaken criminal syndicates by going after ill-gained wealth.
Rome: Anti-Mafia authorities in Sicily on the trail of the No. 1 fugitive Mafia boss have confiscated 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion) in property.
The property belonged to heirs of a tour company owner who authorities allege had links to Mafia boss.
Italian news agency ANSA quoted lawyers for heirs to the late tourist magnate Carmelo Patti as vowing to sue to regain the properties.
A top anti-Mafia investigator, Giuseppe Governale, contends there are links between the properties and a crime clan in western Sicily headed by convicted mob boss Matteo Messina Denaro, on the run since 1993.
