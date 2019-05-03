English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Hot Water': Last Words of Malaysian Climber Who Was Rescued in Nepal, But Died at Singapore Hosp
The mountaineer, a doctor who worked at a hospital in the city-state, had reached the top of the 8,100-metre (26,500-foot) Annapurna on April 23. However, he failed to return to the nearest camp.
Singapore: A Malaysian climber rescued in Nepal after two nights in the open on one of the world's most treacherous mountains has died in a Singapore hospital, reports said Friday.
Chin Wui Kin, 48, succumbed to his injuries Thursday, Singapore media said, after he was airlifted at the weekend from Nepal's capital Kathmandu where he was initially treated.
The mountaineer, a doctor who worked at a hospital in the city-state, had reached the top of the 8,100-metre (26,500-foot) Annapurna on April 23.
However, he failed to return to the nearest camp, one kilometre below the peak, with the rest of his group, sparking frantic efforts to find him. His guide had stumbled to the camp and raised the alarm.
A rescue helicopter spotted him waving from the snowy slopes at an elevation of around 7,500 metres on April 25, Seven Summit Treks, his expedition organisers, said.
Four experienced Sherpas were then dropped at another camp at 6,500 metres and after four hours of searching and climbing found Chin in a semi-conscious state.
He was airlifted to a hospital in Kathmandu for treatment after rescuers brought him down to a lower camp in a risky operation close to the summit, and his condition was described as "critical".
Rescuer Nirmal Purja said the only words Chin spoke were "Can I have hot water?"
Climbing experts said it was a "miracle" that Chin had survived the freezing conditions on Annapurna for so long.
Hundreds of people from around the world travel to the Himalayas each year for the spring climbing season, when conditions are best.
Chin had returned to Nepal after summiting Everest last year.
Annapurna is avalanche-prone, technically difficult and has a higher death rate than Everest, the world's highest peak.
Nine South Korean climbers were killed last October after a snowstorm swept them off a cliff on Mount Gurja, west of Annapurna.
