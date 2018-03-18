English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hotel Fire Kills at Least Three in Philippine Capital
The fire broke out at the Manila Pavilion Hotel where about 20 people earlier listed as trapped had been evacuated safely,
Smoke rising from the the Manila Pavilon hotel where guests and workers were trapped. (Reuters)
Manila: A fire at a hotel in the Philippine capital killed three people on Sunday and injured nearly two dozen, police and rescue officials said, with two people listed as missing.
The fire broke out at the Manila Pavilion Hotel where about 20 people earlier listed as trapped had been evacuated safely, Johnny Yu, chief of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, said. The death toll had been reduced from four to three, he said.
Two employees of a casino at the hotel were missing and rescue operations were ongoing, Manila Police District spokesman Erwin Margarejo told Reuters.
It was not immediately clear how the fire started. The hotel is owned by Waterfront Philippines Inc.
