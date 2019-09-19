Day after Justin Trudeau's Apology, New Video Emerges Showing Him Wearing Blackface Makeup

Ottawa: New images of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing blackface makeup emerged on Canadian television Thursday, throwing his floundering re-election bid into further disarray.

Released by broadcaster Global News, and confirmed to AFP by his campaign as being Trudeau "in the early 1990s", it depicts him in ripped jeans and a t-shirt, his arms up and dark makeup on his face.

On Wednesday, Trudeau apologised after Time magazine published a photograph of him wearing brownface makeup at a party 18 years ago, and admitted to wearing dark makeup singing Harry Belafonte's 1959 hit Banana Boat Song at a separate high school talent contest.

Trudeau, 47, whose party won a landslide victory in 2015, has already been under attack for an ethics lapse and other controversies.

The black-and-white photograph, released before the new footage, shows Trudeau, then 29, wearing a turban and robes with his face, neck and hands darkened at a gala party in 2001. The picture appears in the 2000-2001 yearbook of West Point Grey Academy, a private school where Trudeau taught at the time, the US-based Time magazine said.

Trudeau himself confirmed it was him in the photo "at the school's annual dinner which had a costume theme of 'Arabian Nights.'"

"I have worked all my life to try to create opportunities for people, fight against racism and intolerance," Trudeau told a televised news conference on his campaign aircraft. "I can say I made a mistake when I was younger and I wish I hadn't. I wish I had known better then, but I didn't and I'm deeply sorry for it. Now I recognize it was something racist to do. It was a dumb thing to do. I'm disappointed in myself."

Trudeau also admitted to wearing dark makeup singing Harry Belafonte's 1959 hit Day O (Banana Boat Song) at a separate high school talent contest.

