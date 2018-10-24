Hours After Potential Pipe Bombs Sent to Hilary and Obama, Suspicious Package Found Near Office of Top Democrat

Florida police on Wednesday said they are investigating a suspicious package near the offices of Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, hours after authorities intercepted potential explosives intended for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.Local media showed images of a bomb squad unit from the Broward Sheriff's Office, which confirmed it was at her building in the south Florida town of Sunrise, around 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Miami."ALERT!!! We are working an investigation of a suspicious package near Sawgrass Corporate Parkway. Please stay out of the area of NW 8th St and NW 136th Ave. We will provide further updates when available," Sunrise police posted on Twitter.The news came after suspected explosive devices were sent to Clinton, the defeated Democratic nominee in the 2016 presidential election, and Obama, who was succeeded by President Donald Trump in January 2017.A building housing CNN's New York bureau was also targeted in the incidents, which came just days after an explosive device was found in the mailbox at the New York home of US billionaire and liberal donor George Soros, a target of right-wing groups.The targeted Democrats are among the most high-profile political figures in the United States, which goes to the polls on November 6 in elections seen as a referendum on Trump. Wasserman Schultz resigned following a five-year stint as Democratic Party chair following a leak of emails in 2016 suggesting an insider attempt to hobble the campaign of Clinton's rival in the White House primaries, Bernie Sanders.Local ABC-affiliated television news station said her building had been evacuated, although it was not known if she was in her office at the time. She was expected to appear later with Clinton at a campaign event.