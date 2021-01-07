News18» News»World»House Democrats Move to Impeach Donald Trump After His Supporters Storm US Capitol
House Democrats Move to Impeach Donald Trump After His Supporters Storm US Capitol
File photo of Donald Trump.
Democratic lawmakers circulated articles of impeachment on Thursday to remove President Donald Trump from office after his supporters attacked the US Capitol in a violent breach, Representative David Cicilline said.
"I am circulating Articles of Impeachment that @RepTedLieu, @RepRaskin and I have prepared to remove the President from office following yesterday's attack on the U.S. Capitol," Cicilline said on Twitter.