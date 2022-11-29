Houston Issues Boil Water Notice after City’s Water Pressure Drops, Millions Affected

A power outage at a water purification plant forced authorities in Texas’ Houston to issue a boil water notice as the city’s water pressure dropped, the Wall Street Journal said in a report.

Directing @TDEM and @TCEQ to deploy support to Houston after the city announced a boil water notice today. The State of Texas is swiftly responding to help get a safe supply of water back online in Houston. https://t.co/fqokbtst65 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) November 28, 2022

The city has a population of 2.3 million people informed people of the boil water notice on Sunday evening.

The school district of the city will remain closed on Tuesday for the same reason. The notice directed residents to boil water for drinking, cooking and making ice to ensure harmful microbes and bacteria are killed. Residents were also urged to use bottled water.

Authorities expect the boil water notice to end late Monday or early Tuesday. They are also collecting water samples and sending them to process after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality gave its green signal to the city’s water-sampling plan.

Texas governor Greg Abbott told the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to deploy resources to assist Houston.

“The state of Texas is immediately responding and deploying support to Houston as they work to get a safe supply of water back online,” Abbott said in a statement accessed by the WSJ.

Some Houston residents told the WSJ they expected the notification earlier since they had already used the possibly contaminated water before they were made aware of the developing situation.

Several cities in the US are facing some form of water crisis as their drinking-water infrastructure systems are facing strains due to their age. The departments and offices associated with these systems are also struggling to pay for the upkeep of the infrastructure.

Mississippi governor Tate Reeves issued an executive order ending the state of emergency over the water crisis in capital Jackson.

Jackson was facing an acute water crisis as major operational failures at Jackson’s OB Curtis Water Treatment Plant meant lack of pressure and brown water spewing from water taps across residents’ homes and businesses.

The order was issued in late August and lifted last week, three weeks after the Environmental Protection Agency determined that the water from the JH Fewell Water and OB Curtis Water Treatment is safe to drink.

