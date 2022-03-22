How 'Aam' is Your Leader? Team 'Mann XI Punjab' Has 7 Ministers with Criminal Charges, 9 are Crorepatis

At least seven cabinet ministers in the Punjab government are facing criminal charges, including four who have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, a new report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) says.

Punjab Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 11 ministers, including the chief minister, from Punjab State Assembly 2022. “Seven (64%) ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves… Four (36%) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves,” the report reads.

It further says that out of the 11 ministers analysed, nine (82%) are crorepatis. The average assets of 11 ministers analysed is Rs 2.87 crores. The minister with the highest declared total assets is Bram Shanker (Jimpa) from Hoshiarpur constituency, having assets worth Rs 8.56 crore.

The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Lal Chand from Bhoa (SC) constituency with assets worth Rs 6.19 lakh.

Further, a total of nine ministers have declared liabilities, out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Bram Shanker (Jimpa) with Rs 1.08 crores of liabilities.

The report says that five (45%) ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between Class 10th and 12th, while six (55%) have declared an educational qualification of graduate or above.

“Six (55%) ministers have declared their age to be between 31 and 50 years while five (45%) ministers have declared their age to be between 51 and 60 years,” it added. Out of 11 ministers, only one is woman.

Last week, Punjab Election Watch and ADR had analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 117 winning candidates in the assembly polls. A total of 58 (50%) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 27 (23%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. In 2017, 16 (14%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves while 11 (9%) had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Out of the 117 winning candidates analysed, 87 (74%) are crorepatis, down from 95 (81%) in 2017. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has won 92 seats while the Congress bagged 18. The Shiromani Akali Dal got 3, the BJP 2, and the BSP 1.

