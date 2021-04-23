'How does it Feel to be Followed?': Netizens React as UK Intelligence Agency MI5 Joins Instagram

MI5, United Kingdom’s domestic counter-intelligence and security services agency, has officially joined Instagram in a bid to ‘be more open’ and ‘increase transparency’.

In its first Instagram post, MI5 shared a behind the scenes picture of the lobby from its headquarters in Thames House, Millbank in London featuring a glass ceiling looking up to a blue sky and some pods- a scene looking like straight out of a sci-fi movie. “Behind these pods lie some of the UK’s best kept secrets,” the post read asking netizens to follow them to get an “exclusive view of life inside MI5.”

The post gathered more than 20,000 likes while the account has already accumulated almost 80,000 followers with tons of witty comments from netizens.

Home Secretary Priti Patel thanked the agency for keeping their country safe. “How does it feel to be followed yourselves?” asked a user while another wrote, “we’ve have been expecting you.”

Another clever comment taking a dig at the secret service read, “You can follow us but we are probably already following you.”

Referring to ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’, many people put forward their wish to be a spy for them.

Director General Ken McCallum said MI5’s approach is to get rid of ‘Martini-drinking stereotypes’ and requested people to follow the service. He also added that they can hare jokes “about whether we will be following you”, the Daily Telegraph reported.

He stated that being more open is MI5’s approach in the 2020s. He admitted that when “you’re in a business of keeping secrets”, it was confusing about joining the platform as the “ability to serve the public and keep the country safe depends critically on operating covertly.”

MI5 is looking forward to opening its doors for people who can help as they cannot “build all capabilities it needs in its own bubble.”

The account is expected to give a sneak of its 112-year-old past by revealing exclusive archives and showing the workings of being an agent runner and surveillance officer for the young generation.

It follows only 52 Instagram accounts including The National Archives, The Imperial War Museum, The British Army,the Royal Family, Priti Patel, and more.

