WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

How US Newspapers Announced News of Massive Job Losses Due to Coronavirus

Job seekers and recruiters gather at TechFair in Los Angeles, California, US March 8, 2018. (Image: REUTERS/File)

Job seekers and recruiters gather at TechFair in Los Angeles, California, US March 8, 2018. (Image: REUTERS/File)

Filings for unemployment aid generally reflect the pace of layoffs. The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is inflicting on the economy.

Diksha Modi
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 6:55 PM IST
Share this:

As many as 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the the novel coronavirus. Strict measures taken to contain the pandemic grounded the country to a sudden halt, unleashing a wave of layoffs that likely brought an end to the longest employment boom in US history.

Filings for unemployment aid generally reflect the pace of layoffs. The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is inflicting on the economy.

The news of the surge in layoffs was carried on the front pages of prominent US publications.

1. The New York Times

6

The New York Times headline for the day read, "Job Losses Soar; U.S. Virus Cases Top World". The story quoted a Labor Department report, providing some of the first hard data on the economic toll of the pandemic.

2. The Wall Street Journal

5

The headline of The Wall Street Journal read, "U.S. Cases, Jobless Claims Soar". The newspaper mentioned how the historic run of growth in the US has abruptly come to an end.

3. San Francisco Chronicle

4

The San Francisco Chronicle headline said, "U.S. Workforce in Free Fall", indicating how quickly the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the US economy with about 3.3 million people filing for first-time unemployment last week.

4. USA Today

3

The USA Today headline, "Record 3.3 Million File For Unemployment Claims", narrated the same horror of layoffs that the country is currently undergoing.

5. The Boston Globe

2

The Boston Globe put out the story of a state of emergency in the US, with the headline "Job Losses Reaching Historic Levels".

6. The Washington Post

1

The Washington Post also published the story of millions undergoing job losses, saying "Jobless Claims Skyrocket to Record 3.3 Million."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story