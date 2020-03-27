How US Newspapers Announced News of Massive Job Losses Due to Coronavirus

As many as 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the the novel coronavirus. Strict measures taken to contain the pandemic grounded the country to a sudden halt, unleashing a wave of layoffs that likely brought an end to the longest employment boom in US history.

Filings for unemployment aid generally reflect the pace of layoffs. The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is inflicting on the economy.

The news of the surge in layoffs was carried on the front pages of prominent US publications.

1. The New York Times

The New York Times headline for the day read, "Job Losses Soar; U.S. Virus Cases Top World". The story quoted a Labor Department report, providing some of the first hard data on the economic toll of the pandemic.

2. The Wall Street Journal

The headline of The Wall Street Journal read, "U.S. Cases, Jobless Claims Soar". The newspaper mentioned how the historic run of growth in the US has abruptly come to an end.

3. San Francisco Chronicle

The San Francisco Chronicle headline said, "U.S. Workforce in Free Fall", indicating how quickly the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the US economy with about 3.3 million people filing for first-time unemployment last week.

4. USA Today

The USA Today headline, "Record 3.3 Million File For Unemployment Claims", narrated the same horror of layoffs that the country is currently undergoing.

5. The Boston Globe

The Boston Globe put out the story of a state of emergency in the US, with the headline "Job Losses Reaching Historic Levels".

6. The Washington Post

The Washington Post also published the story of millions undergoing job losses, saying "Jobless Claims Skyrocket to Record 3.3 Million."